Gov. Evers holds listening session in Wausau regarding budget issues

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau was the stop Thursday on a statewide tour by Gov. Tony Evers. It’s a series of listening sessions called ‘Do the Right Thing,’ that’s meant to inform the structuring of the next state budget.

After some brief introductory comments by the governor and Mayor Katie Rosenberg, people broke out into discussion groups. The topics were healthcare, education, the environment and economy, justice reform, and top of mind for Weston’s Dan Raczkowski, infrastructure.

“We’re seeing salinity levels rise in some of our drinking water wells. I think it’s something that could be addressed in many ways,” Raczkowski said.

Issues brought up in the discussion groups that people want to see funding for include PFAS remediation, domestic violence prevention, reduced class sizes in schools, and subsidized healthcare.

The governor also said he’s seeing a trend here as well as in his previous stops in Oshkosh and Green Bay that’s been on the forefront since the pandemic. “Non-profits all across the state of Wisconsin that are doing extreme heroic work, they need some resources too to continue on with that work. I’d say that’s the main takeaway,” Governor Evers said.

The governor says all comments are being recorded and will play a part in the structure of the next budget. Two more listening sessions are scheduled in Superior on Jan. 17 and in Eau Claire on Jan. 18.

