First Alert Weather: Searching for weekend sun, risk of wet weather Monday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Friday finished off the week with lots of clouds in North Central Wisconsin. There is hope for a bit of sun for the first day of the holiday weekend, but as we roll toward MLK Day on Monday, some rain is likely.

Some clouds and chilly Friday evening. (WSAW)

Clouds are going to be staying in place across the region Friday night into the start of the day on Saturday. With that in mind, temperatures will slip back into the teens for lows and level out at those levels leading up to daybreak on Saturday. Clouds could break for some sunshine as the day goes along on Saturday. A bit milder with afternoon readings on Saturday rebounding into the low 30s. Sunday is mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Clouds to perhaps some sun on Saturday. (WSAW)

Clouds will be likely to start the day on Saturday. (WSAW)

Clouds could break for some sun by Saturday PM. (WSAW)

The next weather maker is on the way for late Sunday night into Monday. Initially, a light wintry mix of freezing rain or sleet could affect locations from Highway 29 on the north leading up to daybreak on Monday. This at the very least would lead to slippery or icy (untreated) roads in the region. However, temperatures are expected to rise a few degrees above freezing as the morning goes along, allowing mainly rain to fall from the mid-morning through the afternoon into the evening Monday. Rainfall of .10 to .25″ is possible. Highs on MLK Day will be in the mid 30s to around 40.

Freezing rain or sleet might fall in the north early Monday, while rain showers move into Central Wisconsin. (WSAW)

Periods of light to moderate rain on Monday. (WSAW)

Rain showers to some snow showers on Tuesday. (WSAW)

As the low pressure departs Tuesday, lingering precipitation may change back over to snow showers. The flakes may be flying at times on Tuesday but little in the way of accumulation is expected. Highs in the mid 30s.

Clouds will be in place on Wednesday with daytime temps topping out in the low 30s. The next storm system moving through the Midwest mid to late week may or may not impact the Badger State. Two out of the three long-range models have the storm passing too far to the south to bring any snow to the region. The exception is the European model, which tracks the low across northern Illinois into lower Michigan, and would possibly bring snow to at least Central Wisconsin on Thursday. With these differences in outcomes, we are just going with a chance of snow on Thursday. Highs in the upper 20s. Clouds along with some sun on tap for next Friday, January 20. Highs in the mid 20s.

Snow might reach into the Badger State on Thursday. (WSAW)

Snow might affect the area into Thursday night. (WSAW)

