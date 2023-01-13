First Alert Weather: Chilly Friday the 13th, warming trend ahead brings next weather maker

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Temperatures have taken a tumble with a slight wind chill making a return for Friday the 13th. Possible sunshine for the day with additional rounds for sunshine Saturday. A warming trend starts over the weekend through the first part of the upcoming work week. Our next weather maker will feature mostly rain showers Monday.

Chillier for Friday with daytime wind chills in the teens (WSAW)

Friday starts with clouds, breaking for some sun as the day goes along. Cooler with highs in the mid to upper 20s and daytime wind chills in the mid to upper teens. This cool down won’t stick around for long as the weekend features a gradual warming trend. A mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with highs a few degrees warmer in the low to mid-30s. Turning mostly cloudy for Sunday with a spike in our highs in the upper 30s.

Gradually warming over the weekend with clouds on Sunday. (WSAW)

Our next weather maker won’t be winter-like on Monday. Rain showers to move in early Monday morning. Temperatures early Monday may start off near freezing, but during much of the day Monday into Monday night will be running in the mid 30s to near 40. The amount of rain could range from a tenth to a quarter of an inch. Chillier air may move back in later Monday night, causing light rain to transition to snow showers. Those snow showers could last into Tuesday. Highs Tuesday in the mid 30s.

Next weather maker first arrives as rain showers Monday (WSAW)

Cooler temperatures Tuesday morning will cause mixed precipitation to fall (WSAW)

Another weather maker looks to arrive mid to end of the next work week. Since temperatures plumment back near or below freezing, it appears that either snow or a mix of snow with sleet or freezing rain could be possible. This is something we’ll be watching in the coming days.

Could be tracking a snow system mid to late next week (WSAW)

