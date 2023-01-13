News and First Alert Weather App
Brewers avoid arbitration with 10 players ahead of deadline

The team settles with Adames, Woodruff and Williams among others
Milwaukee Brewers logo(Milwaukee Brewers)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Brewers have settled with ten players ahead of Friday’s looming arbitration deadline, including pitcher Brandon Woodruff.

Woodruff inks the most expensive settlement, reportedly agreeing to a one-year, $10.8 million contract, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Behind him is Willy Adames’ $8.7 million deeal, according to MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy. Luis Urias, Devin Williams and Rowdy Tellez are among the other notable names to agree to settlements.

Most notable is that 2021 NL Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes was unable to reach a deal with the team. General Manager Matt Arnold told reporters, “We were thrilled to get the vast majority of these deals done, and we certainly respect Corbin’s stance on this as well.”

The next step for Burnes and the team would be to exchange numbers and appear in front of an arbitrator. The team could still negotiate in the meantime.

