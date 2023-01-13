News and First Alert Weather App
Boys & Girls Club of Wausau opens doors to area kids on MLK Day

Attendees will be treated to art, dancing and MMA demonstrations as well as breakfast, lunch and a snack
By Kassandra Sepeda
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 7:21 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Schools being closed on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day has a lot of area children with a lot of free time on their hands.

The Boys and Girls Club of Wausau has decided to open up their facility to all teens, regardless of membership, on Monday from 1-4 p.m. for a series of special presentations. All club members will get to enjoy the entire day of celebratory activities including celebrating civil rights and diversity, art projects, a career tour at the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department, and a modern Hmong art demonstration including hip-hop dancing and mixed martial arts.

Director of Programs and Mentoring for the Boys and Girls Club of the Wausau Area Rochelle Alger said, “We are partnering up with Rise Up Wausau to deliver some traditional Hmong art dancing, modern dancing and rising son will be coming in to do an MMA demonstration.”

The club is located at 1710 N. 2nd St. in Wausau and will be open from 6:45 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Children will receive breakfast, lunch, and a snack.

For more information, call 715-845-2582 or click here.

