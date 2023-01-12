News and First Alert Weather App
Wisconsin gov bans Chinese-owned TikTok app on state phones

By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin has become the latest state to ban the use of TikTok on state phones and other devices.

The move comes amid a push for a federal ban and after nearly half of the states nationwide have blocked the popular, Chinese-owned app. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers ordered the ban Thursday after he said he consulted with the FBI and emergency management officials. He cited potential risks to privacy, safety and security.

Evers’ order applies to most state agencies, with some exceptions like criminal investigators who may be using the app to track certain people.

