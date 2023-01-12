Wausau residents can stop using water filtration pitchers as new treatment facility is online

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - City of Wausau residents who had been using a water filtration pitcher due to PFAS concerns can now stop using the pitchers. The city distributed the pitchers in April 2022.

The city issued a press release Thursday stating because city water recipients are now receiving water from the new water treatment plant PFAS levels are now below detectable levels.

Residents are able to continue using the pitchers if they wish, but the city wants people to know the drinking water is safe.

The water plant output was connected to the main city supply lines on Dec. 20, 2022. The system needed time to push out all of the old water that was in the pipelines, but by now it should all be flushed out.

The current remediation process for the PFAS is a temporary one. The plant is currently using a PFAS-attracting resin with an anion exchange filtering system. In a news release, the city explained it is a temporary solution because it is very expensive – about $800,000 per year. The city of Wausau will be adding a granular activated carbon system in the next 18‐24 months.

