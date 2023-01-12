News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Walmart eliminating single-use plastic bags in some states

In this 2018 file photo, Walmart associate Luis Gutierrez checks out a customer at a Walmart...
In this 2018 file photo, Walmart associate Luis Gutierrez checks out a customer at a Walmart Supercenter in Houston.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Walmart is eliminating single-use plastic bags this month in its New York, Connecticut and Colorado stores.

The retail giant is trying to get ahead of legislation in states cracking down on the use of plastics to help the environment.

Ten states have now passed laws to ban or restrict plastic bags.

Americans reportedly use about 100 billion plastic bags every year, and only 10% of those get recycled.

Walmart customers in New York, Connecticut and Colorado can bring their own reusable shopping bags or buy them for less than $1.

The retailer said it is moving more slowly to reduce plastic bags in states governed by Republicans, where policies to combat climate change are less of a priority.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fentanyl Trafficking Suspect Arrested in Marathon County
Weston man arrested for $40,000 worth of narcotics, 4th OWI makes initial court appearance
Local family to star in current season of Discovery Channel’s BattleBots
This booking photo provided by the Manchester Police Department shows George Theberge, who...
Arrest in case of Dennis Eckersley’s grandson born in woods
Authorities in Taylor County are investigating a fatal fire near Withee
1 killed, another injured in Withee area fire
Federal FoodShare funds to be cut after February
Federal FoodShare funds to be cut after February

Latest News

Priscilla Presley, former wife of the late singer Elvis Presley, left, looks on as her daughter...
Lisa Marie Presley hospitalized, mother Priscilla says
FILE - Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a...
Prosecutor: Proud Boys attacked ‘heart’ of democracy on 1/6
Damage is seen from severe weather in Hale County, Alabama.
LIVE: Tornado damages buildings, uproots trees in Alabama
A Southwest Airlines passenger jet takes off from Chicago's Midway Airport as flight delays...
US air travel returns to normal after technology breakdown
FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland is making a statement Thursday.
Garland appoints special counsel to investigate Biden docs