UWSP, UWSP at Wausau campuses commemorate MLK Day with public events

By Sean White
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Commemorating his work for racial equality and social justice, Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be celebrated with two public events at UW-Stevens Point at Wausau Jan. 16, and at UW-Stevens Point main campus on Jan. 24.

“Reverend King embraced social justice and overcoming fear to face inequalities of all, especially marginalized communities,” said UW-Stevens Point Chancellor Thomas Gibson. “Dr. King believed we could do and be better as a society. Collectively, we have a moral responsibility to continue this work.”

The UWSP at Wausau event will be held from 5:30-8:30 p.m., Jan. 16, in the Auditorium, Room 133, in the main building located at 518 S. 7th Ave. in Wausau. Tickets for the event are $5 for students, $15 for adults, or $30 per family and are available here. Scholarships to waive the cost are available, contact La’Tanya here.

It will feature a proclamation by Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg, followed by a keynote speech by the Honorable Rev. Everett Mitchell, a Dane County Circuit Court judge, and adjunct professor at UW-Madison Law School. Performances will include poetry readings, songs, dance, and music by local artists. Refreshments will be offered after the program.

The event at UW-Stevens Point, “Let’s POWER UP! A Celebration of Unity and Peace!” will be held from 4:30-6:30 p.m., Jan. 24 in the Dreyfus University Center Laird Room located at 1015 Reserve St. in Stevens Point. The free event is available in-person or via Zoom. To register to attend click here.

It will include excerpts from King’s speeches and music performances by the UW-Stevens Point Concert Choir, a guest music professor, and a student and faculty member in the Department of Theatre and Dance.

The keynote speaker is Ruben Anthony Jr., president and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Madison. A Q&A session will follow his speech, with a reception after the event. Anthony also started RowJAC Consulting, a management firm specializing in civil rights in government contracting.

