Shawano County completes investigation into police shooting

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office has completed its investigation into a police shooting in November.

The department worked with the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation to investigate the shooting. The Sheriff’s Office has now handed it over to the Shawano County District Attorney’s Office.

The DA will decide whether charges will be filed in the case.

The shooting happened Nov. 19 in the 900 block of Lafayette Street in Shawano.

Authorities say they were authorized to enter the home and then directed to the basement. Upon entering the basement, officers saw a person with their hands in the air and another person holding a shotgun.

One officer discharged their weapon, striking the person holding the shotgun; authorities immediately started lifesaving measures and the individual was transported to a nearby hospital where they died.

No police were injured during the incident.

The officer involved in the shooting was placed on administrative leave, per department policy.

