Safe Harbor Bill circulating in Wis. Legislature

Wisconsin Capitol(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff and Jeff Ralph
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Bill circulating in the Wis. Legislature aims to keep victims of child sex trafficking from being prosecuted for prostitution.

State Senator Jesse James (R) of Altoona is the lead author on the Senate’s version of the Safe Harbor Bill. He says this Bill is an opportunity to protect children as they cannot legally consent to the acts involved with child sex trafficking.

James says all 72 counties in Wis. have reported cases of sex trafficking. He says the children are victims in these cases and passing this Safe Harbor Bill will be another tool in the fight against child sex trafficking.

The Bill is in its early stages. It’s currently out for co-sponsorship until later this month. It would need to pass both the Senate and the Assembly as well as be signed by Governor Tony Evers before becoming law.

