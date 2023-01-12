Pointer women snap losing streak, top UW-River Falls

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The UW-Stevens Point women grabbed their first win of 2023 and snapped a three-game losing skid Wednesday by topping UW-River Falls in Berg Gym 54-49.

Both teams struggled to shoot throughout the game, but mainly in the first half. The Falcons led 13-7 at the end of the first quarter. However, the Pointers used a solid end to the half to lead by one at the half. UWSP continued their lockdown defense into the second half to hang on for the five-point win.

Alexa Thomson led UWSP in points with 13, chipping in eight rebounds. Courtney Krueger was right behind her with 12 points. The Pointers dominated the glass in the contest, outrebounding River Falls 49-34.

The win moves UWSP to 10-6 on the year and 2-3 in WIAC play. They hit the road Saturday for the next game as they visit UW-Eau Claire.

Elsewhere, the UWSP men fell at River Falls Wednesday 70-60.

