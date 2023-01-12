News and First Alert Weather App
Packers award $250,000 in social justice grants to nonprofit groups

(WBAY)
By Sean White
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Green Bay Packers announced Thursday that the organization is donating five social justice grants of $50,000 each, totaling $250,000, to several nonprofits as part of the team’s ongoing pledge to support social justice and racial equality in Wisconsin communities.

“We’re honored to award these social justice grants to nonprofit organizations that are working to effect meaningful change,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. “We are proud to provide our support to organizations that have been identified by our players as worthy organizations who are working each day to empower youth, create economic opportunity and provide resources to those in need.”

The nonprofits include Better Days Mentoring in Green Bay, House of Hope in Green Bay, Wisconsin Equal Justice Fund Inc. in Madison, Legal Action of Wisconsin in Milwaukee, and Convoy of Hope’s in Green Bay.

“Coming from similar situations and environmental barriers as the youth we serve, it is important for me to inspire those who don’t always have a voice or belief in themselves,” said Better Days Mentoring CEO/Founder Eddie Boyce.

This is the fifth straight year the Packers have financially supported the ongoing effort to improve communities through programs that work to effect change in the areas of racism, oppression, injustice, and inequality.

In recent years, Packers players have provided their input to help support initiatives that reduce barriers to opportunity, through education and economic advancement, criminal justice reform, and programs to improve police-community relations.

