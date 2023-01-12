Menominee Mich. High School opening delayed after discovery of suspicious dust

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WBAY) - While most students around the country have been back in their classrooms since fall, high school students in Menominee, Michigan, are still doing virtual learning.

The high school has been empty for months. First, heavy rains caused the roof to collapse and flooding on the second floor. In the aftermath of the storm, asbestos was found during the cleanup.

Students and faculty are at home, and parents and their children feel defeated.

“It’s frustrating. It definitely puts a damper on mother-child relationships -- all the nagging to get your schoolwork done, and, you know, ‘I’m trying. I’m trying.’ So, we’ve decided to take a different route, which is watching him through the camera at home to be sure he’s on school,” Amanda Zahnow, a concerned parent, said.

“Some kids go to school just to see that one person. Some kids go to school just to eat lunch. You know what I’m saying? So, it’s really hard to know that they’re not getting any of that. Nothing’s helping, and it really sucks to know that,” junior Kamryn Olson said.

Wednesday, the school board wanted to hear from parents about how this was affecting them. And it didn’t take long.

“It shouldn’t take us a semester to find an alternative location for our students,” one speaker said.

Richard Sarau, superintendent of Menominee Area Public Schools, said, “I can’t even begin to tell you how frustrating it is. The amount of work that we’re putting into this, day in and day out, and the frustration just gets building higher and higher and higher, and, you know, our expectation is to be in that building, and it’s like we’re taking three steps forward and two backward, three steps forward and two backward, and we’re just not getting to that endpoint that we want to be.”

A meeting Wednesday afternoon showed more suspicious dust in the school, so it needs a thorough cleaning.

That makes the latest return date next Tuesday, January 17, a no-go. And that’s frustrating to parents and students alike.

“If it’s going to take a little bit longer, that’s fine, but we need a plan,” Zahnow said, “and we need our kids in school.”

“Two days a week. Switch on and off. I don’t really care how that works, but just something. We’ve gotten 16 dates since we started school, so I have absolutely no hope in going back to school, but I really would like to see it,” Kamryn said.

“We’re doing everything that we possibly can,” Sarau told us before the meeting, “and our number one goal, right, is the safety of the kids, and the staff that are going to go back into that building, and get it open as soon as possible. So, as soon as it’s safe.”

