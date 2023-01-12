Kid’s clothing closet seeks donations, also in need of volunteers

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A project by the United Way of Marathon County to provide new or gently used clothing for all children sizes is seeking donations.

For the last 18 years, Rebecca’s Closet has served anyone who needs clothing for their children. It was started in 2005 by Kathy Volkmann, who was the Vice President of Clover Belt Credit Union. Kathy was helping a social worker gather clothing for a family when she offered clothes that her niece Rebecca, outgrew.

Kathy then realized the huge need for kids clothing. For eight years, Kathy ran the closet before the United Way took it over.

Anyone who is interested in receiving clothing from Rebecca’s Closet can go to the United Way of Marathon County website and fill out a Rebecca’s Closet form online. Click here to access the form. This form allows volunteers to fill an order based on a child’s size and needs. There’s no fee and personal financial information is not required.

In addition to clothing donations, volunteers are also needed.

Selena Yang is the director of Affinity Groups at the United Way of Marathon County. She said volunteers fill a variety of needs.

“Volunteers help sort donations. They can help fill orders, and then they can also help clean items like washing and drying. There are many opportunities at United Way for volunteers. So if anyone is willing to come in and get active and help with the community, they are more than welcome to reach out to us,” Yang said.

Mauri Brueggeman is the director of Regional Laboratory Services at Aspirus Central Region. She said they want to make the experience special for the children that receive clothing.

“So Rebecca’s Closet takes donations all year. We like new and gently used items. We are currently in need of boys size 5T pants, and boys and girls size 12 pants. We also take donations of shoes. So it’s very important that we provide shoes every season for all of the kids that we serve,” said Brueggeman.

Rebecca’s Closet also accepts items such as strollers, baby bathtubs and shoes. They do not accept car seats, cribs or worn-out clothing. Donated items can be brought to the United Way located at 705 S 24th Ave #400B in Wausau.

