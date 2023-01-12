News and First Alert Weather App
Headlining acts released for Riverfront Rendezvous 2023

(WSAW)
By Sean White
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Riverfront Rendezvous will return for its 39th year in 2023 at Pfiffner Pioneer Park in Stevens Point.

The annual Riverfront Rendezvous Community Festival will kick off on June 30 and run the entire weekend through July 2. The festival features three stages of musical entertainment and provides free, family-fun activities with no tickets or entrance fee required.

The headlining acts are:

  • June 30 - Big Bad Voodoo Daddy
  • July 1 - The Hype
  • July 2 - Adam Greuel and the Space Burritos

Additional performers will be released to the community as the festival dates draw closer. Fireworks are scheduled for July 2 along the Wisconsin River.

For more information about the event, click here.

