First Alert Weather: Some snow, but improving weather conditions

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Better weather conditions to start Thursday morning vs the past few mornings. Slick spots mostly over the Northwoods as occasional lake effect snow showers moved through overnight. Expect periods of lake effect snow showers throughout the daytime, triggering flurries or light snow showers. Temperatures remain mild for the day, but a cool down on tap for the first half of the weekend.

Highs around the low to mid-30s Thursday with lake effect snow showers (WSAW)

Above normal temperatures Thursday with highs near the low to mid-30s. Mostly cloudy skies for the day with occasional flurries or light snow showers as far south as HWY 10 due to lake effect. Expect gustier northwest winds at 20 mph.

NW winds gusting in at 20 mph Thursday (WSAW)

Temperatures drop closer to normal Friday, with highs near the mid-20s. Some flurries possible in the morning, but clearing clouds for the afternoon. Partly sunny skies Saturday with highs slightly higher near 30. A spike in temperatures by Sunday as highs approach the upper 30s. Overcast skies to end the weekend.

Mostly cloudy for the weekend ahead with temperatures spiking Sunday (WSAW)

Next weather maker arrives Monday, on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Expect mostly rain showers as temperatures warm into the low 40s.

Next weather maker arrives Monday (WSAW)

Rain mixing with possible winter precipitation Tuesday (WSAW)

