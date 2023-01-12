First Alert Weather: Flakes wind down, some sunshine at times heading into the weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A few flurries or snow showers will linger into early Thursday night. The ongoing theme for Friday and the first part of the holiday weekend will be the battle between times of sun & clouds. Warm enough on MLK Day Monday for light rain to fall in the region.

Sunshine has been few and far between in the past few weeks in North Central Wisconsin. Here one day, gone for the next few. ‘Tis the season in the Upper Midwest to have a bunch more cloudy days versus bright ones, so long as the weather is staying relatively mild. This January so far in Wausau, that has been the case with temperatures more than 10 degrees above average.

Mostly cloudy and a bit chilly tonight into early Friday morning. (WSAW)

Clouds will be common into Thursday night with flurries winding down during the evening. Chilly with overnight readings settling back into the upper 10s to low 20s. Friday starts with clouds, breaking for some sun as the day goes along. Cooler with highs in the mid to upper 20s.

Clouds are expected to break for intervals of sun on Friday. (WSAW)

The holiday weekend kicks off with a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday. Highs in the mid 30s. More clouds than sun on Sunday but a bit milder with highs in the upper 30s.

The next weather maker arrives late Sunday night or Monday morning with the odds favoring light rain in the region. Temperatures early Monday may start off near freezing, but during much of the day Monday into Monday night will be running in the mid 30s to near 40. The amount of rain could range from a tenth to a quarter of an inch. Chillier air may move back in later Monday night, causing light rain to transition to snow showers. Those snow showers could last into Tuesday. Highs Tuesday in the mid 30s.

Periods of rain expected Monday into Monday night. (WSAW)

Snow showers could affect the area on Tuesday. (WSAW)

Clouds are on the menu for Wednesday with the next winter storm moving our way for next Thursday. There are still some differences in the track of low pressure, but it appears that either snow or a mix of snow with sleet or freezing rain could be possible. This is something we’ll be watching in the coming days. Way to early to say if there will be a need for a First Alert Weather Day, along with how much snowfall is possible. Hopefully, as we get more data, this system’s evolution later next week will become clearer.

