1 killed, another killed injured in Withee area fire

WITHEE, Wis. (WSAW) - One person was killed and another was injured during a fire Wednesday morning.

Authorities responded to the scene on Clark Drive in the town of Maplehurst just after midnight. That area is near Withee.

When deputies arrived they found a homemade structure built from an old camper frame on fire. Matthew Zarins. 50, was injured while escaping. Jennifer Johnson, 51, of Stanley suffered fatal injuries.

Taylor County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the fire’s cause.

