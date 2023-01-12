News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

1 killed, another killed injured in Withee area fire

(MGN)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WITHEE, Wis. (WSAW) - One person was killed and another was injured during a fire Wednesday morning.

Authorities responded to the scene on Clark Drive in the town of Maplehurst just after midnight. That area is near Withee.

When deputies arrived they found a homemade structure built from an old camper frame on fire. Matthew Zarins. 50, was injured while escaping. Jennifer Johnson, 51, of Stanley suffered fatal injuries.

Taylor County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the fire’s cause.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fentanyl Trafficking Suspect Arrested in Marathon County
Weston man arrested for $40,000 worth of narcotics, 4th OWI makes initial court appearance
Icy road conditions on Jan. 11, 2023
Icy conditions impacted numerous highways on Wednesday morning
This booking photo provided by the Manchester Police Department shows George Theberge, who...
Arrest in case of Dennis Eckersley’s grandson born in woods
Pepsi is ditching Sierra Mist for a new Sprite rival.
Pepsi ditches Sierra Mist for a new Sprite rival
Local family to star in current season of Discovery Channel’s BattleBots

Latest News

Clean, modern, gently used items are needed
Rebecca's Closet serves area families with kids, but needs your help
Wisconsin Republicans look to undo ‘conversion therapy’ ban
Shawano Police squad car outside the scene of Saturday's officer-involved shooting
Shawano County completes investigation into police shooting
Menominee (Mich.) High School sign
Menominee Mich. High School opening delayed after discovery of suspicious dust