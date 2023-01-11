News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Wisconsin veteran from Pearl Harbor attack dies at 102

Stan Van Hoose.
Stan Van Hoose.(NBC15)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - One of the last Wisconsin veterans who survived the Pearl Harbor attack has died. He was 102 years old.

WWII Navy CQM Stan Van Hoose died in his sleep, according to a Facebook post Saturday.

Van Hoose enlisted in the Navy more than a year before Pearl Harbor, serving from 1940 to 1948.

VetsRoll President and Co-Founder Mark Finnegan believes Van Hoose is one of the last survivors of Pearl Harbor.

NBC15′s Michelle Baik sat down with Van Hoose last December, when he received cards of gratitude from across the country during his 102nd birthday.

In tandem with the big birthday last month, Stan Van Hoose marked 81 years since he survived the attack at Pearl Harbor. At the time, he was aboard the USS Maryland, one of eight battleships hit by the Japanese military in 1941.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda West and Thomas Owens
Argument at Forest County hotel leads to massive drug investigation
A black bear is hibernating under a Connecticut family's back deck.
Family finds bear hibernating under deck
Crews respond to slid-off Tuesday morning on US 51
Nearly 70 crashes reported Tuesday morning in Marathon County
The right lane on I-39 northbound in Mosinee is closed “due to numerous crashes,” according to...
I-39 Northbound right lane closed in Mosinee due to crashes
Robert Rheams, 51, was shot and killed after allegedly breaking into a woman's house armed with...
Home invasion suspect killed by mom protecting her kids, sheriff says

Latest News

Steven Avery. Photo: June 21, 2022
Judge allows Steven Avery to respond to state in evidentiary hearing fight
Michigan State's Joey Hauser during a game against Wisconsin
Stevens Point native Joey Hauser sees continued success with big game against Wisconsin
Presentation on Unhoused Population
Presentation on Unhoused Population
Wausau Common Council meets to discuss unhoused population in Wausau.
Common council hosts public forum on unhoused population in Wausau area