Weston man arrested for $40,000 worth of narcotics, 4th OWI makes initial court appearance

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Jacob Gould, 33, was in court Wednesday at the Marathon County Courthouse as he faces multiple felony charges including trafficking fentanyl and meth, evading police, and a fourth OWI offense.

Gould was arrested on Jan. 6 by the Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force and deputies from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office after he led a pursuit by vehicle and then on foot. As a result of the traffic stop, law enforcement seized over 100 grams of fentanyl and 1 gram of methamphetamine valued at around $40,000.

Following the arrest, investigators from the CWNTF executed a search warrant at Gould’s residence where they seized fentanyl, methamphetamine, THC, cocaine, and one firearm from the residence.

Gould currently faces 16 total charges, 13 of which are felony charges. He plead not guilty to the misdemeanor charges and was issued a $250,000 cash bond by the Marathon County Courthouse.

Gould will have his preliminary hearing on Jan. 18.

