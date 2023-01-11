News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Tatjana Patitz, supermodel of ‘80s and ‘90s, dies at 56

A woman takes a selfie with model Tatjana Patitz, left, at Chanel's pre-fall Metiers d'Art...
A woman takes a selfie with model Tatjana Patitz, left, at Chanel's pre-fall Metiers d'Art fashion show in the new Elbphilharmonie concert house in Hamburg, southern Germany, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017.(AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Tatjana Patitz, one of an elite group of famed supermodels who graced magazine covers in the 1980s and ‘90s and appeared in George Michael’s “Freedom! ‘90″ music video, has died at age 56.

Patitz’s death in the Santa Barbara, California, area was confirmed by her New York agent, Corinne Nicolas, at the Model CoOp agency. Nicolas said the cause was illness, but did not have further details.

Patitz, who was born in Germany, raised in Sweden and later made her life in California, was known as part of an elite handful of “original” supermodels, appearing in the Michael video along with Christy Turlington, Linda Evangelista, Naomi Campbell and Cindy Crawford.

She was a favorite of fashion photographer Peter Lindbergh, who highlighted her natural beauty in his famous 1988 photo, “White Shirts: Six Supermodels, Malibu,” and for British Vogue’s 1990 cover — leading Michael to cast the group in his lip-syncing video, according to Vogue.

The magazine quoted its global editorial director, Anna Wintour, as saying Patitz was “always the European symbol of chic, like Romy Schneider-meets-Monica Vitti. She was far less visible than her peers — more mysterious, more grown-up, more unattainable — and that had its own appeal.”

In a 2006 interview, Patitz opined that the golden age of supermodels was over.

“There was a real era, and the reason that happened was because glamour was brought into it,” she was quoted as saying in Prestige Hong Kong magazine. “Now the celebrities and actresses have taken over, and the models are in the backseat completely.”

She also noted that models from her era had healthier physiques.

“Women were healthy, not these scrawny little models that nobody knows their names anymore,” Patitz said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda West and Thomas Owens
Argument at Forest County hotel leads to massive drug investigation
A black bear is hibernating under a Connecticut family's back deck.
Family finds bear hibernating under deck
Crews respond to slid-off Tuesday morning on US 51
Nearly 70 crashes reported Tuesday morning in Marathon County
The right lane on I-39 northbound in Mosinee is closed “due to numerous crashes,” according to...
I-39 Northbound right lane closed in Mosinee due to crashes
Robert Rheams, 51, was shot and killed after allegedly breaking into a woman's house armed with...
Home invasion suspect killed by mom protecting her kids, sheriff says

Latest News

Consumers and businesses are seeing an increase in egg prices and a shortage at grocery stores.
Here's why we are seeing a nationwide egg shortage
A number of passenger jets are shown parked at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., on...
Air travel across US thrown into chaos after computer outage
Several train passengers and a border police officer were among those wounded in the knife...
6 stabbed in Paris train station; attacker shot by police
Travelers at CWA had to wait for their flights to depart due to an FAA outage on Jan. 11
CWA travelers affected by morning FAA computer outage
Rep. George Santos faces questions on Capitol Hill about his background.
George Santos ‘disgraced’ House, should resign, local GOP leaders in N.Y. say