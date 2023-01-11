News and First Alert Weather App
Stevens Point native Joey Hauser sees continued success with big game against Wisconsin

Michigan State's Joey Hauser during a game against Wisconsin
Michigan State's Joey Hauser during a game against Wisconsin(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 2:41 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin men’s basketball lost on Tuesday night, but Stevens Point’s own Joey Hauser showed his skills on his home state’s court for rival Michigan State.

Hauser scored 20 points, his third 20-point game of the season, in Michigan State’s 69-65 win over Wisconsin.

With his parents and friends in attendance, the performance felt sweeter.

“You know, I grew up watching the Badgers. I got a ton of respect for the Badgers,” Hauser said. The fans don’t necessarily like me because I didn’t come here twice. Nothing against them, I just like winning here.”

The outburst has become commonplace for Hauser, who has scored in double figures in 13 of Michigan State’s 16 games this season.

The forward is seeing 33 minutes per game on the floor and is the Spartans’ second-leading scorer.

“I’m playing more, I’m asked to do more in the offense. I don’t think there was much change from last year other than I’m involved more,” Hauser said.

When the forward decided to come back to Michigan State for another year, he didn’t set many goals for this season. However, he decided to come into the season feeling loose, losing seven pounds in the offseason.

It has him feeling loose on the court as his confidence continues to grow with more faith from the team.

”Just believing in myself that I can make tough shots. I can put it on the ground, I can use all my game is definitely part of it.”

