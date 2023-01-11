Radon levels lead to second highest cause of lung cancer

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Starting March 1, daycares in Wisconsin will be required to test for radon. If levels are at or above four picocuries per liter of air, daycares will have to mitigate.

Radon isn’t just dangerous for kids, it can be deadly for adults too. The Marathon County Health Department says the longer you’re exposed to radon the more likely you are to get cancer. The scariest part, you likely don’t know it’s there.

DHS is urging Wisconsinites to test for radon because it’s the second leading cause of lung cancer and the first for smokers.

“There is no safe level of radon,” said Sara Brown, Marathon County Environmental Health Sanitarian, Marathon County Health Department.

The EPA action level is four picocuries per liter. In marathon county two out of the homes tested have more than that according to Brown, “It’s not uncommon to get levels at 20 or even 100 here in marathon county.”

Why is there such a high level here? Brown said it’s because of geological formations and granite deposits containing uranium. Those deposits break down over time and the radium turns into radon gas. It then comes up from the ground, gets trapped in your home, and becomes concentrated which you then breathe in.

Scot Wickersheim, owner of The Radon Man, said he spends his days fixing that problem and installing radon mitigation systems. “What we do is create a negative pressure underneath your house, because radon can’t pass through a negative pressure,” said Wickersheim.

The systems are growing in popularity. “It’s been getting a lot more common within the last few years,” said Wickersheim. He believes it is partially because people are becoming more aware of the danger radon can have.

American Radon Mitigation says having a 4.0 radon level is equivalent to smoking 8 cigarettes a day or having 200 x-rays done a year.

The weather, especially in the winter, impacts the level too. “Low barometric pressure, high winds, or heavy precipitation, it actually can cause a spike,” said Brown.

In the summer you can lower your radon levels by opening your windows and letting the airflow so radon isn’t as concentrated, according to Wickersheim.

If you have a radon mitigation system it’s important to still test your home every two years, according to Wickersheim, to make sure everything is working properly. You can pick those tests up from The Radon Man for free or the Marathon County Health Department sells them for $9.

