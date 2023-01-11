Packers, WIAA launch the InSideOut Initiative in Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A new program is launching in Wisconsin school sports, with the Green Bay Packers and WIAA teaming up to improve sports for young people.

The goal of the InSideOut Initiative is to rethink how sports can be educational and help with young people’s development -- emphasizing character and team building. The initiative calls it “purpose-driven sports.”

They’re doing that by working with athletic directors from schools around Wisconsin.

“We want to create better citizens. We want to create contributors to our communities, to our state, and to our country, and that’s the role that sports has,” Joe Ehrmann, a former NFL player and InSideOut presenter, said.

The InSideOut Initiative started in Texas and Colorado in 2005 and has since spread to 20 states. So far, 23 NFL teams have paired up with their state’s athletic associations.

The Packers are excited to bring the program to Wisconsin, believing it will provide a better understanding of the sport as well as the positives of playing as a team.

