Mid-State hosts local high school students in 20th annual DECA competition

By Sean White
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - High school students representing 13 area school districts gathered at Mid-State Technical College in Wisconsin Rapids on Friday for the annual District 2 DECA District Competition.

It marks the 20th year Mid-State has hosted the event and they celebrated the occasion with 20 giveaways representing each year of their partnership with DECA.

A total of 414 DECA students from Auburndale, DC Everest, Iola-Scandinavia, Lakeland Union, Medford, Mosinee, Necedah, Northland Pines, Rhinelander, Wausau East and West, Westfield, and Wisconsin Rapids school districts competed in DECA’s industry-validated competitive events. The students participated in both an online exam and an interactive role-playing component with an industry professional serving as a judge.

In addition to the student competitors, over 78 business and industry professionals volunteered their time to help evaluate the student’s performances and assist in their development.

“Mid-State welcomed District 2 DECA with open arms 20 years ago and has treated us like royalty ever since,” said Eric Siler, Wisconsin Rapids Public Schools career & technical education coordinator and DECA District 2 co-chair.

“This milestone is a great example of how our commitment and collaboration with Lincoln High School have given future leaders of central Wisconsin an opportunity to gain confidence in their skills,” said Dr. Missy Skurzewski-Servant, Mid-State dean of Business & Information Technology.

To learn more about Mid-State’s many technical diploma and associate degree programs in business, marketing, finance, hospitality, and more, click here.

