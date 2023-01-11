Local family to star in current season of Discovery Channel’s BattleBots

LAS VEGAS (WSAW) - In the fight capital of the world, Las Vegas, the most competitive field of combat robots ever assembled have come to wage war with one goal in mind, to qualify for the BattleBots World Championship VII.

This year’s select field features a host of brilliant new teams with meta-breaking designs eagerly attempting to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the returning legends of the sport. One of those teams includes the Ewert family from Dorchester with their bots Hydra and Fusion.

Jake Ewert, who is responsible for Hydra, has been competing since he was around 8 years old. Jake’s brother, Reese, is responsible for Fusion. They are sons of BattleBots legend and former champion, Terry Ewert. The family also owns a company that builds utter cleaners for the dairy industry.

The tournament features 50 teams from across the globe in the iconic BattleBox arena at Caesars Entertainment Studios as teams vie for the sport’s top prize, “The Giant Nut.”

Sportscaster Chris Rose and former UFC fighter Kenny Floria commentate on the action, giving their famous play-by-play and color analysis, while Faruq Tauheed returns as the ring announcer to get everyone in the arena, and at home, into the fighting spirit.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.