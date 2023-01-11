News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Icy condtions impacting numerous highways

Icy road conditions on Jan. 11, 2023
Icy road conditions on Jan. 11, 2023(511 / WisDOT)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WSAW) - Road conditions across much of western and south-central Wisconsin were difficult Wednesday morning due to icy road conditions.

As of 9:45 a.m. Wednesday morning, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s road condition map showed icy highways in most of Adams, Juneau, Sauk, Columbia, Monroe and Marquette counties.

Wednesday morning, I-94 west was closed from Highway 21 because of a crash. Traffic is stopped. Drivers in that area should take an alternative route of Highway 21 west to US 12 north to County EW east back to I-94.

To view the latest road conditions, click here.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda West and Thomas Owens
Argument at Forest County hotel leads to massive drug investigation
A black bear is hibernating under a Connecticut family's back deck.
Family finds bear hibernating under deck
Crews respond to slid-off Tuesday morning on US 51
Nearly 70 crashes reported Tuesday morning in Marathon County
The right lane on I-39 northbound in Mosinee is closed “due to numerous crashes,” according to...
I-39 Northbound right lane closed in Mosinee due to crashes
Robert Rheams, 51, was shot and killed after allegedly breaking into a woman's house armed with...
Home invasion suspect killed by mom protecting her kids, sheriff says

Latest News

Stan Van Hoose.
Wisconsin veteran from Pearl Harbor attack dies at 102
Sunrise 7 - Jan. 11, 2023
7 Things You Need To Know - Jan. 11, 2023
Steven Avery. Photo: June 21, 2022
Judge allows Steven Avery to respond to state in evidentiary hearing fight
Michigan State's Joey Hauser during a game against Wisconsin
Stevens Point native Joey Hauser sees continued success with big game against Wisconsin