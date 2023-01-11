Icy condtions impacting numerous highways

(WSAW) - Road conditions across much of western and south-central Wisconsin were difficult Wednesday morning due to icy road conditions.

As of 9:45 a.m. Wednesday morning, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s road condition map showed icy highways in most of Adams, Juneau, Sauk, Columbia, Monroe and Marquette counties.

Wednesday morning, I-94 west was closed from Highway 21 because of a crash. Traffic is stopped. Drivers in that area should take an alternative route of Highway 21 west to US 12 north to County EW east back to I-94.

