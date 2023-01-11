News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: Messy winter weather Wednesday morning

Freezing rain and freezing fog creating messy travel weather Wednesday morning
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 7:02 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Patchy freezing fog and a wintry mix band featuring snow, freezing rain, and sleet moving northeast Wednesday morning. Reports of widespread slippery to ice-covered roadways. Multiple school closures or late starts due to impactful weather Wednesday morning.

Freezing rain and freezing fog causing hazardous road conditions Wednesday morning
A warm front lifting northeast triggering a band of snow, freezing rain and sleet over the Badger State. Freezing rain will cause majority of impacts as it freezes when making contact with any surface. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued by the NWS until 10 AM.

Expect additional rounds for patchy dense fog to develop during the morning hours through Friday. Quiet weather to end the work week and heading into the upcoming weekend. Next weekend may feature some sunshine on Saturday, while clouds filter back in for next Sunday, January 15. Highs in the low to mid 30s. Possible spike in high temperatures Sunday.

