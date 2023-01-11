DNR urges snowmobiling safety as temp warm

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is urging snowmobilers to operate safely as current warming trends thin ice across the state and make certain areas extremely unsafe.

“Remember that no ice is ever completely safe, and that even areas that seem thick and covered with snow may be hiding patches of black ice that could break apart under the weight of the machine and riders,” said Lt. Jake Holsclaw, DNR Off-highway Vehicle Administrator.

International Snowmobile Safety Week coming up Jan. 14-22. The DNR is reminding snowmobilers to be extra careful when driving on ice.

When in unfamiliar areas, snowmobilers are encouraged to ask local sport shops to ask about ice conditions on the lake or rivers. Holsclaw said current on a lake or outlets can thin the ice.

Signs of unsafe ice include pressure ridges or buckling.

