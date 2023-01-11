News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

DHS awards over $25,000 to Portage County Adult Day Center

ADRC
ADRC(ADRC)
By Sean White
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has awarded the Adult Day Center of Portage County $27,500 to enhance marketing efforts.

This funding is part of a total of $17.3 million awarded to 69 organizations statewide. These grants are intended to improve Medicaid home and community-based services that help older adults or those who have disabilities.

Adult Day Center of Portage County’s awarded project will be utilized in a variety of initiatives. One example will be the creation of a virtual tour of the center which will aid in promoting the respite services of the program to at-home caregivers, working and long-distance caregivers, social workers, and the medical community.

“We hope this grant will be a means to help caregivers learn about the great services offered at the Adult Day Center.” Cindy Piotrowski, Aging & Disability Resource Center director. Grant funding is made possible by the American Rescue Plan Act.

The ADC is state-certified and offers professional care in a supervised and stimulating environment to those who need extra care to remain living as independently as possible. Socialization, personal care, support with daily living activities, and preventative care assures a positive experience for participants and peace of mind for families and caregivers who need respite. Financial assistance may be available to those who qualify.

The Adult Day Center is open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday. No waiting list openings for full-time, part-time, or drop-in care. Prior enrollment is required for this program.

To schedule a tour, register, or for more information call 715-346-1422. To learn more about the statewide grant opportunity and all funded projects, visit the DHS website.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda West and Thomas Owens
Argument at Forest County hotel leads to massive drug investigation
A black bear is hibernating under a Connecticut family's back deck.
Family finds bear hibernating under deck
Crews respond to slid-off Tuesday morning on US 51
Nearly 70 crashes reported Tuesday morning in Marathon County
The right lane on I-39 northbound in Mosinee is closed “due to numerous crashes,” according to...
I-39 Northbound right lane closed in Mosinee due to crashes
Robert Rheams, 51, was shot and killed after allegedly breaking into a woman's house armed with...
Home invasion suspect killed by mom protecting her kids, sheriff says

Latest News

Vilas County Youth Coalition looking to increase member numbers
Marshfield, The Boson Company, to host Snow Fest on Jan. 28
NTC veterinarian laboratory.
NTC Veterinarian Technology Program developing future vets during industry staff shortage
Rhinelander FLBA/DECA students collect hundreds of jeans in annual drive