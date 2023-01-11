DHS awards over $25,000 to Portage County Adult Day Center

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has awarded the Adult Day Center of Portage County $27,500 to enhance marketing efforts.

This funding is part of a total of $17.3 million awarded to 69 organizations statewide. These grants are intended to improve Medicaid home and community-based services that help older adults or those who have disabilities.

Adult Day Center of Portage County’s awarded project will be utilized in a variety of initiatives. One example will be the creation of a virtual tour of the center which will aid in promoting the respite services of the program to at-home caregivers, working and long-distance caregivers, social workers, and the medical community.

“We hope this grant will be a means to help caregivers learn about the great services offered at the Adult Day Center.” Cindy Piotrowski, Aging & Disability Resource Center director. Grant funding is made possible by the American Rescue Plan Act.

The ADC is state-certified and offers professional care in a supervised and stimulating environment to those who need extra care to remain living as independently as possible. Socialization, personal care, support with daily living activities, and preventative care assures a positive experience for participants and peace of mind for families and caregivers who need respite. Financial assistance may be available to those who qualify.

The Adult Day Center is open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday. No waiting list openings for full-time, part-time, or drop-in care. Prior enrollment is required for this program.

To schedule a tour, register, or for more information call 715-346-1422. To learn more about the statewide grant opportunity and all funded projects, visit the DHS website.

