CWA travelers affected by morning FAA computer outage

Travelers at CWA had to wait for their flights to depart due to an FAA outage on Jan. 11
Travelers at CWA had to wait for their flights to depart due to an FAA outage on Jan. 11(Heather Poltrock | WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Morning travelers at Central Wisconsin Airport in Mosinee were delayed Wednesday after the Federal Aviation Administration reported a computer outage impacting domestic flights.

At about 6 a.m., the FAA announced that it was working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System and about 45 minutes later ordered all domestic departing flights to be grounded. That order was lifted at about 8 a.m. CT.

CWA airport director Brian Grefe said the FAA had been keeping them posted about what was going on.

“The FAA did just send an email before this interview, asking us to reissue our Notice to Air Missions System, which is a system that’s down, which tells me they’re getting close to a resolution but I can’t say that with absolute certainty,” Grefe explained Wednesday morning.

Grefe also mentioned that this is a federal outage and local airports don’t have any direct control over the issue.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says the outage was restored and an investigation was underway into what caused the issue.

Air travel resumed, but flight delays are likely throughout the day.

