Common council hosts public forum on unhoused population in Wausau area

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Common Council on Tuesday had a chance to hear from people on the front lines about what challenges face the unhoused population.

Police Chief Ben Bliven gave a presentation based on the findings of the new community resource specialist. “The mayor asked if I would present to the City Council what city efforts have been made to assist the unhoused population and try to resolve that problem,” Chief Bliven said.

The subject of unhoused people in Wausau prompts reactions across the board. It’s something the city has been trying to tackle for some years now. “There’s empathy in some places and there’s not so much in others,” said Mayor Katie Rosenberg.

Community Resource Specialist Tracy Rieger has been working tirelessly to find solutions in her few months on the job. The solution isn’t easy and it goes beyond a one-night stay at a local shelter. Mayor Rosenberg said Rieger spent Christmas making sure the unhoused were housed or at least sheltered.

Everyone familiar with the issue says deeper solutions are needed for the long term, especially in the areas of mental health and addiction.

Chief Bliven says a partnership with the county will help make sure the wider range of needs is addressed. “The unhoused population can’t just necessarily just go to these appointments and make the appointments just like everyone else would. They have a lot of other things going on,” he said.

“Right now we’re working on the night shelter every night, and then I’m guessing in a few weeks you’re going to hear more about the daily services,” said Mayor Rosenberg.

Public comments after the presentation spanned a range of opinions. Most said they agree with the need for greater services, but didn’t necessarily agree on where the money should come from to make those happen.

