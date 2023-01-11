News and First Alert Weather App
Beef recipes perfect for your airfryer and Instant Pot

Wisconsin Beef Council
Wisconsin Beef Council
By Jeff Thelen
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Did you get an airfryer or Instant pot for Christmas? Unsure how to cook your favorite beef dishes? Angie Horkan, from the Wisconsin Beef Council, shares recipes that are not only easy, but delicious.

Sweet Onion and Pepper Beef Sandwiches with Au Jus

INGREDIENTS:

3 to 3-1/2 pounds beef Stew Meat, cut into 1 to 1-1/2 inch pieces

2 medium sweet onions, cut into 1/2-inch wedges

2 red bell pepper, cut lengthwise into 1-inch wide strips

1 cup reduced-sodium beef broth

1/3 cup reduced-sodium soy sauce

1/2 cup no-salt added tomato paste

2 tablespoons minced garlic

8 to 10 French bread rolls, split, warmed

Toppings:

Reduced-fat shredded Cheddar cheese, pepperoncini, pepper rings, assorted olives (optional)

COOKING:

Place onions in 5-1/2 quart slow cooker; top with beef, then pepper slices. Combine beef broth, tomato paste, soy sauce and garlic; add to slow cooker. Cover and cook on HIGH 6 to 7 hours or LOW 8 to 9 hours or until beef is fork-tender. (No stirring is necessary during cooking.) Skim fat from cooking liquid, if necessary.

Serve beef and vegetables in rolls with toppings, as desired. Serve au jus for dipping, if desired.

Beef Tri-Tip Roast with Rosemary-Garlic Potatoes and Vegetables

INGREDIENTS:

1 beef Tri-Tip Roast (1-1/2 to 2 pounds)

1 tablespoon olive oil

12 small red-skinned potatoes, halved

2 medium red, yellow or green bell peppers, cut into eighths

2 medium sweet onions, cut into 1-inch wedges

Seasoning:

2 teaspoons minced garlic

1 teaspoon dried rosemary leaves

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

COOKING:

Heat oven to 425°F. Combine seasoning ingredients; press 1/2 onto beef Tri-Tip Roast. Combine remaining seasoning with oil and vegetables in large bowl; toss.

Place roast on rack in shallow roasting pan. Place vegetables around roast. Do not add water or cover. Roast in 425°F oven 30 to 40 minutes for medium-rare; 40 to 50 minutes for medium doneness.

Remove roast when the instant-read thermometer registers 135°F for medium rare; 150°F for medium. Transfer to board; tent with foil. Let stand 20-25 minutes. (Temperature will continue to rise about 10°F to reach 145°F for medium rare; 160°F for medium.)

Meanwhile, increase oven temperature to 475°F. Remove peppers. Continue roasting potatoes and onions 10 minutes or until tender and lightly browned. Carve roast across the grain. Serve with vegetables.

Wisconsin Beef Council Recipes

