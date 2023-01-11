Area Girl Scouts ramping up to kick off 2023 cookie season

APPLETON, Wis. (WSAW) - Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes are rallying their communities to support the world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls, the Girl Scout Cookie Program.

Girl Scout Cookie season for GSNWGL is from Jan. 18-April 2.

This year’s cookie line-up includes Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Patties, Caramel DeLites, Lemonades, Trefoils, Peanut Butter Sandwich, Toast-Yay, Adventurefuls, gluten-free Caramel Chocolate Chip, and the brand new, online-only, Raspberry Rally.

The new Raspberry Rally cookie will be the first in the Girl Scout cookie line-up to be exclusively offered for online sale and direct shipment in an effort to enhance the girls’ e-commerce sales and entrepreneurial skills. This approach also helps guide the cookie program’s evolution for the digital future. With every package of Girl Scout cookies, Girl Scouts learn invaluable skills and life lessons.

“Proceeds from the Girl Scout Cookie Program stay local,” said Patti Shafto-Carlson, CEO of GSNWGL. “When you buy a box of Girl Scout cookies from local Girl Scouts, not only are you fueling programs and activities for the years ahead, you are empowering girls to see themselves as successful entrepreneurs. They’re learning goal setting, money management, decision making, people skills, business ethics, and so much more.”

The following are options to purchase Girl Scout cookies this year:

Contact a family with a Girl Scout you know to find out how they’re selling cookies.

Text COOKIES to 59618 to be among the first to receive information about Girl Scout cookies and to find out about other exciting Girl Scout news.

Visit the Girl Scout Cookie Finder to find a booth near you, purchase cookies for direct shipment to your home, or donate cookies to local causes.

The GSNWGL partners with 5,000 volunteers and serves approximately 10,000 girls, covering 58 counties across central and northwestern Wisconsin and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

Visit www.girlscoutcookies.org to sign up to be notified as soon as local troops begin selling in your area.

