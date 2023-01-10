Women of Impact100 Greater Wausau raise over $100K for 2023 donations

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On Sunday at their big reveal celebration, Impact100 Greater Wausau Board members announced they will award $133,000 to local nonprofits in May 2023 at their third annual awards celebration.

The Impact Grant winner will receive $100,000 with the remaining $33,000 divided evenly among nonprofit finalists.

Marathon County nonprofits may apply for the $100,000 transformational grant until Jan. 18 and they can apply in one of five Focus Areas: Arts & Culture; Education; Environment & Revitalization; Family; and Health & Wellness.

Impact100 Greater Wausau was founded in January 2020 to empower women to transform their communities by awarding significant grants. The Impact100 model brings together at least 100 women, each of whom contributes $1,000 to the collective grant, and receives one vote about where to direct the funds.

“Over the last three years, we have seen how the Impact100 model inspires nonprofits and our members to dream big for our community,” said Becky Kettleson, Impact100 Greater Wausau co-president.

The Impact100 Greater Wausau board members understand that $1,000 represents a significant gift, and know that for many donors this amount represents a budget decision and a sacrifice. Co-Membership Chair Nicole Lipowski added, “We are energized by the number of new members who have joined Impact100 Greater Wausau, as well as the members who have been with us from the beginning. We feel so grateful for the consistent support from the women of the greater Wausau community.”

The Impact Grant was awarded to the Boys and Girls Club of the Wausau Area in 2021 and to Good News Project Inc. in 2022. As of 2023, the women of Impact100 Greater Wausau will have awarded $383,000 in grants in their first three years of giving.

Founded in 2001 in Cincinnati, Impact100 boasts more than 60 chapters worldwide and has donated more than $105 million dollars to nonprofits in their communities.

