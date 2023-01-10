News and First Alert Weather App
Wausau Torch Ride to kick off 34th Badger State Winter Games on Jan. 19

By Sean White
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As the 2023 Badger State Winter Games draws closer to opening their 34th season, they are excited to announce the fourth annual Snowmobile Torch Ride from Wausau to Eagle River.

The Torch Ride will involve 17 snowmobile clubs, four counties, and over 200 miles of snowmobile trails. It will be a two-day event with day one starting Jan. 19 at 7:30 a.m. at the Trailmates Snowmobile Club located at 3225 Cty. Rd. WW in Wausau with stops in Merrill, Tomahawk, Hazlehurst, Minocqua, and Lake Tomahawk.

Day two with begin Jan. 20 at 7:30 a.m. at the Country Cruisers Snowmobile Clubhouse located at 1501 Helminski Rd. in Arbor Vitae with stops in Sayner, St. Germain, Sugar Camp, Rhinelander, Three Lakes, and the Eagle River World Snowmobile Headquarters Museum. Participants will then head over to the World Snowmobile Championship Derby Complex at 6 p.m. for the opening ceremony for the World Championship races and Badger State Games.

Each stop will have about 30 minutes for a meet and greet with representatives and dignitaries from that community to welcome the Torch Ride and pass the torch from snowmobile club to snowmobile club. Photo opportunities and short speeches will be made by the club representatives.

Wausau is the home to the Badger State Winter and Summer Games with events also taking place in various communities around Wisconsin.

For information regarding schedules, locations, athlete sign-ups, becoming a sponsor, or volunteering, click here or call 715-355-8788.

