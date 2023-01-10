Wausau to host national curling, pickleball tournaments

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Tournaments for pickleball and curling will bring people from around the country in the coming months to see what Wausau has to offer.

Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce President Dave Eckmann said people are going to discover the city’s hidden gems. “This is cool. What’s going on downtown is cool. What we see going on at the powerhouse and the depot is cool. What we see at Granite Peak and the expansion coming there is cool,” said Eckmann.

In addition to local interest in sports, Eckmann said that Wausau has other qualities that drew the tournaments to the area, “We’re easy to get to, from all parts of the upper Midwest.”

The sports will bring competitors and their supporters to the area meaning tourist dollars and a chance to show off Wausau’s attractions.

“As of right now, I think we have about 180 registered participants for the pickleball tournament. Certainly, some are local, but there are a lot of people that are coming from out of town,” Pickleball District Ambassador Andrea Ingvalson said.

Curling Club President Kim Susens says not only the competitors but also spectators will be a boon to the city’s economy.

“It will allow them hopefully the opportunity to get out into the community and experience winter in Wausau,” Susens said.

Eckmann added it’s a trend he hopes to see continue, and is just the kind of thing that will attract young people to move to the area.

