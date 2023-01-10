News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Wausau to host national curling, pickleball tournaments

Curling and pickleball tournaments coming to Wausau
Curling and pickleball tournaments coming to Wausau(wsaw)
By Drew Sutherland
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 10:07 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Tournaments for pickleball and curling will bring people from around the country in the coming months to see what Wausau has to offer.

Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce President Dave Eckmann said people are going to discover the city’s hidden gems. “This is cool. What’s going on downtown is cool. What we see going on at the powerhouse and the depot is cool. What we see at Granite Peak and the expansion coming there is cool,” said Eckmann.

In addition to local interest in sports, Eckmann said that Wausau has other qualities that drew the tournaments to the area, “We’re easy to get to, from all parts of the upper Midwest.”

The sports will bring competitors and their supporters to the area meaning tourist dollars and a chance to show off Wausau’s attractions.

“As of right now, I think we have about 180 registered participants for the pickleball tournament. Certainly, some are local, but there are a lot of people that are coming from out of town,” Pickleball District Ambassador Andrea Ingvalson said.

Curling Club President Kim Susens says not only the competitors but also spectators will be a boon to the city’s economy.

“It will allow them hopefully the opportunity to get out into the community and experience winter in Wausau,” Susens said.

Eckmann added it’s a trend he hopes to see continue, and is just the kind of thing that will attract young people to move to the area.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) gets a hug from teammate Randall Cobb as the...
Rodgers remains undecided on future
Adam Rich died at the age of 54.
Adam Rich, former ‘Eight is Enough’ child star, dies at 54
Eric Lehrke (left) chats with his dad Fred Lehrke (right).
66th Fred Lehrke Invitational celebrates wrestling, coaching legends
Packers vs lions (MGN Online)
Packers fall to Lions, eliminated from postseason
Not only do hot doggers get to drive the Wienermobile through 20 states, but they also get to...
Oscar Mayer searching for next class of Wienermobile drivers

Latest News

Elier Bravo de Leon, 20
Man charged with stabbing woman, child in Stevens Point is heading to trial
Elle Gauerke has wrestled on-and-off since fourth grade.
Hello, My Name Is: Elle Gauerke
Sports Tournaments Highlight Midwest
Sports Tournaments Highlight Midwest
Public meeting discusses next phase in possible restructuring of Wausau School District