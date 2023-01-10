Vilas County Youth Coalition looking to increase member numbers

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Vilas County Youth Coalition, a non-profit established in 2004, is putting out a call for more members.

The group typically meets over Zoom at 8:30 a.m. on the third Friday of the month.

The mission of the VCYC is to strengthen and promote youth health and resiliency. It is the only group operating on a county-wide basis on behalf of youth, mostly in substance misuse prevention, mental health, and the development of leadership skills. The VCYC manages several grants and works closely with area schools, Vilas County’s Health Department, Lac du Flambeau tribal agencies, and the Marshfield Clinic Health System.

“The pandemic hit us two ways,” coalition Chair Meagan Otto said. “Our membership has decreased while demand for services has gone up.” Anyone is welcome to join, and youth voices are especially important.

Along with new members, the coalition is recruiting non-profits and businesses for its annual Positive Alternatives Conference which will be held May 4 and 5. The conference started in 2005 and is an opportunity for area sixth graders to learn about lifestyle choices that promote healthy living.

Studies show adults who abuse substances often start doing so in junior high, and the conference showcases alternative activities such as outdoor sports, gardening, cultural activities, and tips for healthy relationships. One session is an exhibit hall where local groups promote free or low-cost pursuits.

If you are interested in joining the Vilas County Youth Coalition or helping with the Positive Alternatives Conference, contact Meagan Otto at otto.meagan@marshfieldclinic.org.

