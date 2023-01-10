News and First Alert Weather App
USDA Forest Service to waive day fees at Chequamegon-Nicolet Forest for “fee-free days”

By Sean White
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The USDA Forest Service will waive fees at day-use recreation sites on Jan. 16, in recognition of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. For the winter recreation season on the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest, this fee waiver applies to some trailheads where visitors might normally pay a $5 day-use fee.

The Forest Service waives recreation fees at most day-use sites on lands managed by the agency annually in observance of special events or federal holidays. Participation by concession-operated sites may vary. The following is the full list of fee-free days in 2023:

  • Martin Luther King, Jr. Day: Jan. 16
  • President’s Day: Feb. 20
  • National Get Outdoors Day: June 10
  • Juneteenth: June 19
  • National Public Lands Day: Sept. 23
  • Veterans Day: Nov. 11

“Recreation fee revenue helps protect natural resources, enhance recreation, expand educational opportunities, and preserve our heritage,” said Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest Technical Services Staff Officer Mark Beuning. “Each year, there are several days when fees are waived to encourage everyone to get outside and make new memories on our National public lands.”

Across the country, throughout the year, the fee waiver days apply to many national forest picnic areas, boat launches, trailheads, and visitor centers. Fees for camping, cabin rentals, heritage expeditions, or other permits still apply. Recreation sites operated by concessionaires will also continue to charge fees unless the individual manager chooses to participate in the holiday waiver.

The forest provides envelopes for making on-site payments, or visitors may purchase an annual vehicle pass for $30 through District offices and local pass sale vendors.

Fourth-grade students can obtain a free pass through the Every Kid Outdoors program. Veterans, Gold Star Family members, and active military personnel and their dependents are also eligible for free access to national forests.

For more information about national passes, click here.

