News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

US agency reportedly considering ban on gas stoves

A U.S. agency is considering a ban on gas stoves.
A U.S. agency is considering a ban on gas stoves.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 9:09 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More than one-third of households in the United States cook with a gas stove, but the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is reportedly considering a ban on them.

Bloomberg reports the federal agency is concerned about indoor pollution linked to gas stoves and says the stoves’ usage is associated with an increased risk of current asthma among children.

The Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers says a ban on gas stoves would not address the overall issue.

They say improving ventilation is a better solution.

The CPSC is also considering other options, like setting standards on gas stove emissions.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) gets a hug from teammate Randall Cobb as the...
Rodgers remains undecided on future
A black bear is hibernating under a Connecticut family's back deck.
Family finds bear hibernating under deck
Amanda West and Thomas Owens
Argument at Forest County hotel leads to massive drug investigation
Elier Bravo de Leon, 20
Man charged with stabbing woman, child in Stevens Point is heading to trial
Not only do hot doggers get to drive the Wienermobile through 20 states, but they also get to...
Oscar Mayer searching for next class of Wienermobile drivers

Latest News

A new study found most kids are seeing adult material online by the age of 12. (CNN, Common...
Most children exposed to porn by age 12, study says
Two sisters start a wig business to help women of color who lose their hair while going through...
Sisters launch business creating tightly coiled wigs for cancer patients
Two sisters start a wig business to help women of color who lose their hair while going through...
Sisters launch business creating tightly coiled wigs for cancer patients
The community held a vigil Monday for a teacher allegedly shot by a 6-year-old student.
Vigil held for wounded teacher