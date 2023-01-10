Stevens Point Warming Center in need of volunteers after attendance doubles

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Warming Center is seeing its strongest need for volunteers in seven years, even after hiring more staff to try and handle the increased usage.

The shelter’s Volunteer Coordinator Tiffani Krueger said this time last year they had already served 26 people and they’ve more than doubled that this season. It’s largely because emergency relief funds from the pandemic have dried up and the temporary suspension of evictions has ended, according to Krueger.

It has brought on even more challenges at the center. “With that ending people were starting to get evicted,” said Krueger. “We’re seeing a lot of mental health issues.”

There are two concerns that take on extra meaning for Krueger. “I do this because I was homeless once and I understand the challenges that people face,” said Krueger.

After getting back on her feet, her personal connection is what sparked her passion to do street outreach.

“Street outreach in Wisconsin is absolutely disgusting. Having to watch someone almost die multiple times was just too much for me to watch so here we are now,” said Krueger. “It’s hard because you’re seeing a lot of despair, you’re seeing people at the end of their ropes.”

“I wish I could be here every day,” said Samantha Varga, Warming shelter advocate and staff member.

Varga started as a volunteer and now in her fifth season, has become a staff member. “It definitely opened my eyes to a situation that I was aware of that I didn’t really comprehend the depth of it,” she said.

Donors dropped of 50 necessity bags at the shelter on Tuesday. (wsaw)

The shelter is completely community-funded, donors stopped by on Tuesday with 50 bags filled with necessities.

“Everything that Tiffany has been able to do with the shelter over the years is because the community supports it,” said Varga.

Since they’ve had to hire more staff to keep up with the demand, they’ll also have to raise more money to pay those staff members. Community members can help out by donating money or their time. Morning and night shift workers are needed. You can also sign up to help out with laundry.

