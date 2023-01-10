Public meeting discusses next phase in possible restructuring of Wausau School District

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau School District held a public meeting Monday night to discuss the possible restructuring of the district as they face a number of long-term challenges.

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Keith Hilts said, “This is the most comprehensive project or change that I’ve had the opportunity to work on.” He added that no formal decision will be made Monday, but the possible changes being discussed have a great impact on the future.

The Wausau School Board has growing concerns about differences in staff, students, and family experiences based on specific schools in the district. This includes changing enrollment trends, future projections within geographic areas, student achievement, course offerings at only specific schools, physical space, and facility upgrades.

One proposal for the elementary school restructuring includes closing 5 elementary schools along with selling 2 additional ones. The district would repurpose 3 schools where 2 would serve as charter schools and one would be a childcare center. This would keep 8 elementary schools in total. Dr. Hilts did not say whether each of those schools would provide a 4k program.

The secondary restructure would include moving 5th grade into the middle schools and 8th grade into a junior high with 9th grade. The high schools would then be reconfigured with grades 10-12 forming a senior high school. This would serve the purpose of utilizing both high school campuses, but putting them under one name or curriculum.

Wausau Schools English Teacher John Masanz said, “If Wausau East and Wausau West were combined into one school and developed a combined curriculum, it could lead to a better education for students, and it would also lighten the workload and stress that teachers face in the district.” He added that combining the schools would also greatly improve sports and art programs through the combination of funds and coaches.

Dr. Hilts described a vision of the school board in which “Scenario-A” includes elementary schools building confident learners and developing skills, middle schools continuing that development, junior high creating inspiration and planning for what they want to do in life, and senior high is executing that plan for life after high school.

A goal of the school board is to give all high school students equal access to programming. Currently, Wausau West offers an engineering and robotics program while Wausau East offers an automotive lab. The only way students can attend both courses is if their schedule and transportation allow them to do so. Another goal is to reduce the need for facility maintenance by $15 million.

The estimated budget for the project is around $1.35 million. Dr. Hilts stated that without restructuring, there would be a slow decline and regression of programs and staff throughout the school district.

Board member Pat McKee said that transportation costs to bring students who currently go to one school across town to the other school could by itself be a deal breaker to the restructuring. He added that he could support a proposal, but the level of detail within the proposal needs to be significantly increased before any formal agreement can be made.

The Wausau School Board is expected to take the desired future, anticipated costs, and potential risks into consideration on whether it wishes to review a formal proposal to restructure the Wausau School District on Jan. 23.

