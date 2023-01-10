News and First Alert Weather App
Ohio driver arrested in northern Wisconsin for 5th OWI

[FILE] Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser in the winter.(WSAW)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
VILAS COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman from Ohio was arrested in Vilas County on suspicion of their 5th offense of operating a vehicle under the influence Monday.

The Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a report of a car in a ditch near County Highway K and 8 O’clock Lane just before 7 p.m. That’s in Manitowish Waters, about 40 miles northwest of Eagle River.

The trooper made contact with the driver and noticed she showed signs of impairment

The driver, identified as 44-year-old Lindsay Floyd, of Brunswick, Ohio, was arrested after refusing a field sobriety test.

