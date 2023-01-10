NTC Veterinarian Technology Program developing future vets during industry staff shortage

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - From hamsters to horses, students at Northcentral Technical College’s Veterinarian Technology Program are working to become future caretakers of the animal world.

Before they enter the program, students must first have the education to fit the bill.

“We encourage students to have a good, solid background in biology and chemistry in high school before they come to us,” said Sarah Steger, program director of the Veterinarian Technology Program at NTC.

The veterinarian industry is currently dealing with staff shortage issues. “Pet owners will know that if you call your veterinarian to get in for, what we would call a wellness appointment, that you’re likely gonna have significantly longer waiting time to get in than you would have two or three years ago,” said Steger.

According to Mars Veterinary Health, one of the world’s largest vet networks, the industry is on pace to have a shortage of 15,000 vets by 2030.

“For the people that I know that are still working in a clinic, they are just constantly booked and double booked and triple booked,” says Steger. “And it can be really exhausting for them.” Although the program is challenging, the ultimate payoff of helping out one’s beloved pet is rewarding.

“It’s really important to me that I’m bringing new technicians into the field,” said Steger. “And seeing those students come in and being able to help them kind of grow their passion is and grow their interests is really exciting for all of the faculty.”

The program currently has spots available for their upcoming spring term which starts Jan. 23rd. To learn more about the program or join, click here.

