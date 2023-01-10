New School Resource Officer assigned to D.C. Everest High School

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Everest Metro Officer Josh English has been selected to be the next school resource officer at D.C. Everest Senior High School. English began his new role earlier this month.

Officer English started with the Everest Metro Police Department in June 2021. Although he is new to policing, he has served with the United States Air Force for over 20 years. Prior to his retirement, his assignment was in the Security Forces career field, with a rank of Master Sergeant.

The district’s other SRO is Officer Abby Behnke. She and her therapy dog, Sully, work at D.C. Everest Middle School.

