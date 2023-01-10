News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

New School Resource Officer assigned to D.C. Everest High School

Officer Josh English
Officer Josh English(Everest Metro Police Department)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Everest Metro Officer Josh English has been selected to be the next school resource officer at D.C. Everest Senior High School. English began his new role earlier this month.

Officer English started with the Everest Metro Police Department in June 2021. Although he is new to policing, he has served with the United States Air Force for over 20 years. Prior to his retirement, his assignment was in the Security Forces career field, with a rank of Master Sergeant.

The district’s other SRO is Officer Abby Behnke. She and her therapy dog, Sully, work at D.C. Everest Middle School.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) gets a hug from teammate Randall Cobb as the...
Rodgers remains undecided on future
A black bear is hibernating under a Connecticut family's back deck.
Family finds bear hibernating under deck
Amanda West and Thomas Owens
Argument at Forest County hotel leads to massive drug investigation
The right lane on I-39 northbound in Mosinee is closed “due to numerous crashes,” according to...
I-39 Northbound right lane closed in Mosinee due to crashes
Elier Bravo de Leon, 20
Man charged with stabbing woman, child in Stevens Point is heading to trial

Latest News

Crews respond to slid-off Tuesday morning on US 51
Nearly 70 crashes reported Tuesday morning in Marathon County
Dave Eckmann
Dave Eckmann to continue to serve as Chairman of the Board for state chamber group
Brandon Chrostowski trains people who have had a run-in with the law to give them a shot at a...
Chef with a Mission will share story in Central Wisconsin
Brandon Chrostowski will share his passion for food and his story during two presentations in...
Chef with mission to give convicts a second chance will share story in central Wisconsin