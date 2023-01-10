Nearly 70 crashes reported Tuesday morning in Marathon County
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Icy conditions caused nearly 70 crashes in Marathon County on Tuesday morning.
According to the Sheriff’s Office between the hours of 6-9 a.m. at least 69 crashes were reported. None of the crashes Tuesday morning were fatal. NewsChannel 7 viewers reported black ice conditions.
The weather Tuesday morning included fog and freezing drizzle.
Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.