News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Nearly 70 crashes reported Tuesday morning in Marathon County

Crews respond to slid-off Tuesday morning on US 51
Crews respond to slid-off Tuesday morning on US 51(Wisconsin DOT)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Icy conditions caused nearly 70 crashes in Marathon County on Tuesday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office between the hours of 6-9 a.m. at least 69 crashes were reported. None of the crashes Tuesday morning were fatal. NewsChannel 7 viewers reported black ice conditions.

The weather Tuesday morning included fog and freezing drizzle.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) gets a hug from teammate Randall Cobb as the...
Rodgers remains undecided on future
A black bear is hibernating under a Connecticut family's back deck.
Family finds bear hibernating under deck
Amanda West and Thomas Owens
Argument at Forest County hotel leads to massive drug investigation
The right lane on I-39 northbound in Mosinee is closed “due to numerous crashes,” according to...
I-39 Northbound right lane closed in Mosinee due to crashes
Elier Bravo de Leon, 20
Man charged with stabbing woman, child in Stevens Point is heading to trial

Latest News

Dave Eckmann
Dave Eckmann to continue to serve as Chairman of the Board for state chamber group
Brandon Chrostowski trains people who have had a run-in with the law to give them a shot at a...
Chef with a Mission will share story in Central Wisconsin
Brandon Chrostowski will share his passion for food and his story during two presentations in...
Chef with mission to give convicts a second chance will share story in central Wisconsin
The right lane on I-39 northbound in Mosinee is closed “due to numerous crashes,” according to...
I-39 Northbound right lane closed in Mosinee due to crashes