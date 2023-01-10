Mild winter is costly for businesses relying on winter tourism

BRILLION, Wis. (WBAY) - The mild winter so far hasn’t been a welcome sight for everyone -- especially businesses that depend on weather sports.

It’s even forced the grand opening celebration at the new Ariens Nordic Center to be pushed back each of the last two weekends so staff can concentrate on making enough snow to keep the cross-country ski trails partially open.

Every effort is being made to keep the trails at the new facility in Brillion open, which means making snow almost non-stop at every opportunity. what people here are really hoping for is a big snowstorm to cover a lot of the ground that’s currently exposed.

“We are still limited by temperature and humidity,” general manager Sean Becker said, “and if we don’t have what they call wet bulb temperatures, that are at 28 or below, it’s not physically possible to make snow. So the system we have has 17 snow guns, so when we do hit those right temperatures, we’re ready to go.”

Ariens Nordic Center offers year-round facilities with lighted trails for cross-country skiing and a paved loop for roller-skiing. While the grand opening celebration hasn’t taken place yet, the facility has been open since January 6.

Right now about two of the more than 3 miles of trails are snow-covered. In some places there’s just a foot of snow but other spots might have up to 36 inches.

“Our main goal was really to get people on snow to get people skiing. That’s what we’re here for, and we need to focus all of our efforts on getting a good snow pack, getting a good base out here, and having a good experience for people. Our idea here is we want to be world-class every day,” Becker said.

While winter is off to a slow start for the outdoor enthusiast, many are still eager to check out the new property and be the first to see what it has to offer.

“I just hope we get better snow, and we had already over the years we had perfect snowfall and beautiful winter season, but sometimes it doesn’t work out that way. We have to take it as it comes,” Horst Abel from Manitowoc said.

Ariens Nordic Center sits on 200 acres of property. It was developed over the past year to provide Olympic training for the USA biathlon team, including a 20-point target system. Biathlon is a sport popular in Europe that consists of cross-country skiing and rifle marksmanship.

As for when the grand opening celebration will take place, the date is now “to be determined.” A lot depends on snowfall. The focus here is on keeping the doors open.

“When we’re fully open, we will have 5 kilometers of ski trail covered by snow. Currently we are limited to three-and-a-half kilometers, so we have three of our seven loops are currently open and those all have really good coverage,” Becker said.

