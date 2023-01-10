News and First Alert Weather App
Merrill students ditching old-school ways for online test taking

Student working in class.
Student working in class.(WSAW Hailey Clevenger)
By Hailey Clevenger
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 8:10 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Merrill students have ditched paper and pencils and instead opened their laptops to take the ACT this year.

The decision was made by Merrill High School Principal Trisha Detert and her administrative team, after reflecting on how well students did during the pre-ACT last fall.

Detert found that students wasted a lot of time writing in bubbles and handwriting essays for the writing portion of the test. She also expressed booklets were a real issue for staff. “You have to keep them in a secure location, you have to pass them out to all of the classrooms. The online format we won’t have that much of a security issue,” said Detert.

Merrill High School student Bridger Lemmon said this is a great opportunity for Merrill to get more tech-savvy and it will give kids a better chance to raise their test scores. He said, “For me, it’s kind of like a convenience thing. I like to type and stuff and that will just reflect on like the subject tests of the ACT and more.”

To make sure students do not cheat or compromise their test, cellphones, earbuds, and any other distracting devices are not allowed with students while taking the test. Their computers will also have a lock-down-browser feature so that once they begin the test, there is no way to get out and potentially search for answers online.

Both Lemmon and Detert said they want to see more districts do this in the future and believe online tests will improve test scores and allow students to apply for the schools they want.

