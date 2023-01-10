News and First Alert Weather App
Marshfield, The Boston Company, to host Snow Fest on Jan. 28

(City of Marshfield (Submitted photo))
By Sean White
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Boson Company is hosting a family-friendly winter event ‘Snow Fest’ in coordination with the Marshfield Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Visit Marshfield.

The event will be held on Jan. 28 from 12 p.m.-5 p.m. at the Wenzel Family Plaza in Marshfield. This is a free community event featuring eight snow sculptures made by four professional sculptures that compete internationally.

There will be hot cocoa and coffee from Uptown Coffee Company, hot dogs and brats sold by Marshfield Youth Hockey Association and Silver Laces Ice Skating Club, and s’mores while viewing the completed sculptures.

Kids can create crafts with provided kits and the family can ice skate on the Wenzel Family Plaza rink. The Boson Company will also be collecting donations of new or gently used winter clothing items such as hats, gloves, coats, snow pants, socks, and boots to go to local Marshfield students.

For more information, contact the Marshfield Area Chamber of Commerce and Industry at 715-384-3453 ext. 100.

Snow Fest will be held Jan. 28 at the Wenzel Family Plaza in Marshfield
Snow Fest will be held Jan. 28 at the Wenzel Family Plaza in Marshfield(Marshfield Area Chamber of Commerce and Industry)

